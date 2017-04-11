× Overhaul on I-95’s Gold Star Memorial Bridge begins next week

NEW LONDON — The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced Tuesday, their start date on the construction to the Gold Star Memorial Bridge on Interstate 95 between New London and Groton .

DOT said the $30 million overahaul will begin the week of April 17 if weather permits. State Department of Transportation officials said the work is needed to repair deterioration from road salt, debris and traffic.

The bridge is the longest one in the state and consists of a southbound span built in 1973 and a northbound span built in the 1940s. Some lane closures are expected during the project.

The project is expected to be completed in November, 2018.