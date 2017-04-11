Pet of the Week Scotty visits FOX61 on National Pet Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — Scotty is a chihuahua/terrier mix who is almost three months old and weighs about four pounds.

He was fostered with his sibling and was friendly, playful, affectionate, hyper and somewhat vocal.

He learned to sit already and is trained to go on pee pads but not yet housebroken.

For more information on Scotty or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.

For more stories on pets and animals, click here.

Joining Susan Wollschlager of the CT Humane Society on FOX61's Good Day Connecticut was Kid Governor,Jessica Brocksom, a 5th-grader from the John F. Kennedy School in Milford. She ran and won on a platform of preventing animal cruelty.

April is animal cruelty prevention month, so she is also helping schools hold donation drives for their local shelters and hopes to put together a toolkit schools can use to give lessons on animal treatment and preventing cruelty.

Tuesday is also National Pet Day, which was founded in 2006 by pet and family lifestyle expert, and animal welfare advocate Colleen Paige to celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives. We want to celebrate the joy, so send us your pet photos!

If you want your photos included in our gallery or if you want us to use them on air – email share61@fox61.com, submit them using the button below (desktop only), or upload them to our FOX61 News app. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter too using the hashtag #SHARE61.

41.763711 -72.685093