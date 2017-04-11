Record setting temps today; tracking scattered thunderstorms Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a chance for showers and storms on Wednesday as the cold front gets closer. Some of those storms could bring gusty winds and small hail. Wednesday will remain mild with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Cooler air follows for late-week. Another weak system moves through Thursday night into Friday with a slight chance for showers. The other feature that we’re watching is the chance for showers and another warm-up by Easter Sunday (70s). We’ll keep a close eye on this as we know many of you go to sunrise services and/or Easter egg hunts outside.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mild. Foggy. High: 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, scattered showers & thunderstorms. High: Near 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: Near 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: Near 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: Low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mild, chance showers. High: Low 60s.

