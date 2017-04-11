She said yes! Jonathan the Husky helps UConn alum get engaged

STORRS — Jonathan the 14th, UConn‘s fearless mascot, was sent on an extra special mission Tuesday. He helped two alums get engaged!

“I get to do a lot of cool things as the mascot to the University of Connecticut. I’ve led parades, sat in Geno’s chair, strut across campus like I own the place, and once I even got to spend time with Boomer Esiason,” he explained on his Facebook page. “But this. This was incredible to be part of and although I had my bro’s back no matter what she said – I was super glad she said yes.”

Congrats to Congratulations to Holly Korona (Class of 2013) and Daniel Bronko (Class of 2015)!

FOX61 is a proud sponsor of UConn Athletics.