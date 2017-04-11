× Shoppers evacuated as emergency crews investigate gas leak at Danbury Fair Mall

DANBURY — Shoppers and employees were evacuated as emergency crews investigated a gas leak at the Danbury Fair Mall Tuesday.

Crews were called to the mall around 6 p.m. after a gas leak was reported near the Primark clothing store.

Officials said all the shoppers and store employees were evacuated. Investigators were on the scene to find the source and location of the leak.

There was no information as to when the mall would reopen.