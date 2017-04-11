× Study: 68 percent of teens are using apps behind the wheel

HARTFORD — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and a recent report revealed the majority of teenagers are using their cell phones and driving at the same time.

According to the National Safety Council, a nongovernmental public service organization promoting health and safety, 47 percent of people are comfortable texting while driving, either manually or through voice controls.

A 2016 study by Liberty Mutual Insurance and Students Against Destructive Decisions showed that 93 percent of licensed teen drivers admitted that texting while driving is distracting or dangerous, but the majority of teens are still using their phones behind the wheel.

The study also reveals that 59 percent of teens are using their phones to make calls, while 27 percent are texting and 68 percent are using apps while driving.

Police in Connecticut have cracked down on distracted drivers this month, as part of the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” initiative.

Violating Connecticut’s distracted driving laws can be costly. Drivers who are ticketed for this violation can be fined $150 for a first offense, $300 for a second offense and $500 for third and subsequent offenses.

Last week, Glastonbury police took to Twitter stating they handed out 70 tickets in one week as part of their distracted driving enforcement campaign.

Distracted Driving Awareness Month is also an opportunity for parents to have a conversation with their teens about potential dangers of phone use while driving whether they’re making a phone call, texting or using an app.