Sugary drinks tax could be coming to Connecticut

HARTFORD — The state is considering a tax on sugary drinks to help fund certain welfare programs.

The proposed tax would cost consumers a penny per ounce on drinks that add caloric sweeteners. The tax would be used to fund programs like Care 4 Kids, which supports child care for low-income families.

The tax will introduced by the state Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee and will be discussed at a public hearing Tuesday morning.

Advocates said it could bring in about $85 million annually – nearly $50 million more than the state needs to fully fund Care 4 Kids this year.

“I don’t want to pay twenty cents more because I buy it everyday,” Shajara Gonzalez said. ” They’re not paying taxes for juice. We have a minimum wage job. We don’t want to pay more for everything.”

This same bill has been proposed in the past but didn’t get very far.

Today’s public hearing is set to start at 11:30 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building.