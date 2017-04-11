Tillerson: Russia must choose between Assad and the US

LUCCA, Italy — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Russia must choose between aligning itself with the U.S. and like-minded countries or embracing Syrian President Bashar Assad, Iran and the militant group Hezbollah.

Tillerson said it’s unclear whether Russia failed to take seriously its obligations in Syria or has been incompetent, but he said that distinction “doesn’t much matter to the dead.”

He says of the recent chemical attack: “We cannot let this happen again.”

Tillerson said the U.S. sees no future role for Assad in Syria, but he said the U.S. isn’t pre-supposing how Assad’s departure will occur.

Tillerson is traveling Tuesday to Moscow. He said Russia can play a role in Syria’s future but that aligning with Assad won’t serve Russia’s long-term interests.