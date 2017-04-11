Ultrasound shows twins kissing in mother’s womb

Carissa Gill, a Pennsylvania woman who is 24 weeks pregnant with twins, shared a special moment with her boyfriend on Tuesday while visiting Fetal Vision Imaging a fetal imaging facility in Levittown, Pennsylvania.

When it came time for the expectant mom to have her ultrasound, they witnessed something extraordinary: their identical twin babies, Isabella and Callie, snuggled up in Carissa’s belly, appearing to share a kiss.

“I would love to share this story with the world,” Carissa said to Fox 29. “Pregnancy is a beautiful thing to capture, especially when you get to see moments like this.”

