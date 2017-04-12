× Bill makes pregnancy a qualifying life event for coverage in Connecticut

HARTFORD — Both Republican and Democratic state senators in Connecticut are throwing their support behind legislation that would allow expectant mothers to enroll in health insurance outside of the yearly open enrollment period.

Lawmakers on Wednesday said it’s common sense to make pregnancy a qualifying life event.

Under the legislation, a special enrollment period would be offered after a pregnancy is confirmed by a licensed health care provider, instead of the expectant mother having to wait until the child is born to access insurance coverage. The bill awaits Senate action.

Senator Kevin Kelly, a Republican from Stratford, says the legislation “aims to help expectant mothers access and afford vital and often life-saving prenatal care.”

Federal law leaves it up to the states to decide whether pregnancy should be a qualifying life event.