Cooler night with temps in the 40s; windy and sunny Thursday

Seasonable weather follows for late week with lots of sun and highs in the low-mid 60s Thursday and Friday.

A warm front approaches Saturday night bringing another chance for showers followed by a warm and windy Easter Sunday. Once again temperatures will soar into the 70s (maybe near 80 degrees). While there is a chance for a few showers on Easter, most of the day will be dry and warm.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear, cooler temperatures. Lows around 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, breezy. High: Near 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: Low 60s. Showers likely at night.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm and windy with the chance for a shower or two. High: mid-upper 70s.

