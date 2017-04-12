× Colleges teams christen new Hartford ballpark, but bugs still need to be worked out

HARTFORD — On Thursday, the Hartford Yard Goats will play their first home game at the new Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, but on Tuesday night college baseball christened the new park as the University of Hartford played Quinnipiac.

There was a pre-game ceremony where the Yard Goats retired number #21, the number worn by Roberto Clemente. Dan Gooley, who coached both Hartford and Quinnipiac, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Qunnipiac starter Alex Vargas had control problems early, walking in two runs. The Hartford Hawks answered a Quinnipiac run with three of their own in the first. The park’s first home run was hit by Quinnipiac’s Joseph Burns.

The Bobcats came back to tie the game 4-4, then… the lights went out for a while.

When the lights came back on, the Hawks scored two more late runs and won 6-4.

Huge thanks to the @GoYardGoats for hosting us tonight ! Amazing facility and hospitality entire night ! #thankyou @QUAthletics pic.twitter.com/waQaH7bjqx — QU Baseball (@TheQBaseball) April 12, 2017

The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies is scheduled to take the field on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. with a home opener against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. That game is sold out. For a full schedule, go here. Tickets are available for Friday night’s game.

You can purchase tickets here or over the phone (860-246-4628) or at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Tickets will be $6 in advance and $10 on the day of the game.