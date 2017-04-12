× Connecticut lawmakers praise plans to drop mileage tax study

HARTFORD — Connecticut legislators are praising a decision by the state Department of Transportation to drop plans to participate in a multi-state study of a possible mileage tax.

Both Democratic and Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday that such a tax would place a financial burden on commuters.

A mileage tax is essentially a user fee that’s based on how much someone drives.

DOT Commissioner James Redeker sent a letter last week to the I-95 Corridor Coalition, explaining how his state agency is facing large budget cuts that prevent it from providing about $300,000 in state matching funds to help pay for the study. Redeker said he still supports the study.

The coalition includes transportation agencies, toll authorities and other groups from Maine to Florida that focus on transportation issues of common interest.