Criminal charges expected following Seymour crash that killed a man who just celebrated his birthday

SEYMOUR -- Police believe speed was a factor in the deadly accident Tuesday night that killed a 20-year-old man, who had just celebrated his birthday the day before.

Six people were in a four-door, Infiniti sedan, which Seymour police believe became airborne before striking and splitting in half a utility pole on the very steep Rimmon St.

Shyheim Samuel, 20, of Derby, believed to be one of four backseat passengers, died at the accident scene. The other five passengers, ranging in age from 14 to 22, were transported to the hospitals in Waterbury and New Haven. It is believed none suffered life-threatening injuries.

While they are still in the early stages of their investigation, police say they expect to file criminal charges at some point. They would not elaborate on that statement, only saying that evidence was found at the scene.

A resident of the neighborhood said she heard what sounded like three gunshots. She and her brother quickly realized what they had heard was the car impacting the utility pole. So, they raced to the scene. But, he told her not to go any closer to the car because there were downed utility wires. The young woman said doing nothing, and waiting for emergency crews to arrive, was the hardest thing for her to do because she heard a woman screaming for help.

