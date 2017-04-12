× DJ arrested for Newington gas station attack

NEWINGTON — Newington Police said that a local radio host was arrested for attacking somebody at a gas station.

Police said that shortly after releasing images of a suspect and his car, they got the information they needed to make an arrest for a gas station assault.

Police said that on Wednesday, March 8, an assault happened at the Mobil Gas station located at 50 Fenn Road. They said after releasing surveillance footage, showing a suspect exit the gas station and lunge towards a “defenseless” victim in his car, he was identified as Joseph Aguiar, 41, of Wethersfield.

Police said Aguiar grabbed the victim, threw him to the ground, and caused him to hit his head on the pavement, leaving him unconscious. Aguiar looked over the victim then left, according to police

Aguiar turned himself in to police on Tuesday and was released on a $75,000 bail.

Aguiar is charged with third-degree assault, third-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace. He is due in court on Tuesday, April 25.

Aguiar is a morning DJ on The River, 105.9.