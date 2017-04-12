× Domestic violence warning signs

HARTFORD — FOX61 has reported on several domestic violence related incidents in the past month.

We want to remind you there are resources right here in Connecticut trying to combat it. The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence is reminding people about the warning signs.

Warning signs include your partner stalking or harassing you, the person getting suddenly angry or refusing to compromise, and of course, hitting or acting in a violent manner towards you.

For more information on domestic violence help, click here.