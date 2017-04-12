× Fire crews battling large fire at Manchester liquor store

MANCHESTER — Fire crews are battling in Manchester have been called to the scene of a large fire at a liquor store in Manchester Wednesday morning.

Smoke was showing from M & R Liquors at 120 Tolland Turnpike, or Route 83, in Manchester. The call came in just 4 a.m.

Part of the roof has collapsed and fire departments from nearby towns have been called in to offer mutual aid.

Part of the Tolland Turnpike in Manchester have been closed while crews battle the fire and there have been no reports of any injuries from the fire.

Fire crews will remain on scene all morning.

Members are on scene of a 2 Alarm fire at M&R Liquors on Tolland Tpke. https://t.co/jfSHg2T5wL — Manchester CT FF's (@Local1579) April 12, 2017