× Heading to see the Yard Goats? Here’s how to get there and where to park

HARTFORD — Are you taking in a Yard Goats game? Here’s a guide to how to get there and park.

The park is at 1214 Main Street, Hartford.

If you are coming from I-84, take exit 50. If you are coming from I-91, take Exit 32A-32B. Click here for more specific directions.

Parking is available for $5 at these lots:

Season Ticket/Luxury Suite Holder Pre-Paid Lots

If you take CTFastrak, it stops within two blocks of Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Free parking is available at many CTfastrak stations in New Britain, Newington and West Hartford, and CTfastrak buses have frequent service before and after each home game.



