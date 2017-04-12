Helicopters test for radiation along route due to concerns after Boston Marathon bombing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- National security conducted testing for radiation levels Wednesday by sending helicopters up along the Boston Marathon route.

This is the fourth year Massachusetts has used these helicopters to test levels along the route due to concerns after the Boston Marathon bombings. Also for possible dangerous radiation coming from a device or bomb that may be buried in the ground.

Many people in the area were surprised to learn why the helicopters were scanning the area but were in support of it.