Local retailer donates over 300 prom dresses

NEW HAVEN — Prom dresses can often cost in the neighborhood of $500 or more and for many, that’s just not affordable.

So, a New Haven retailer is teaming up with Project Hope CT to make hundreds of dreams come true free of charge.

The Say Yes To the Prom Dress Boutique at the 286 York St. in New Haven, received a special delivery of prom dresses this Wednesday, courtesy of Jordan’s Furniture, which had customers dropping them off in their New Haven furniture store for the last couple of months.

“The prom is really important. It’s a milestone in the life of a teen and it’s important that they go and experience it and unfortunately not everybody has the funds to do that,” said Heather Copelas of Jordan’s Furniture.

“There was a time when I didn’t think I would care about prom. But, now that I am actually picking out a dress for it, it’s really important to me,” said Cassie Loskocinski, senior at North Haven High School.

The Say Yes To the Prom Dress Boutique is open from noon to 5, Monday through Friday, and 9 to 5 on Saturdays. No appointment is necessary.