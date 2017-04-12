× New Haven Police bomb squad investigates incident at post office

NEW HAVEN — A bomb squad was called to the scene after a suspicious package was found outside of a post office Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:07 p.m., officials responded to a post office on 1 Brewery Street after reports of a suspicious package. Officials said the package appears to be a battery with wires connected to a newspaper box where you put coins in.

The post office was evacuated and New Haven police, fire and bomb squad are still on the scene investigating.

Officials said Brewery Street is closed at the moment and no injuries have been reported at this time.

