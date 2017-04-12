× Pardoned dog ordered euthanized; further appeals expected

WATERVILLE, Maine — A judge has ordered a dog to be euthanized despite a pardon issued by Maine Gov. Paul LePage.

The Alaskan husky named Dakota was originally ordered to be put down after getting loose and killing a neighbor’s pug last year and later attacking a second dog.

On Tuesday, a judge declined a request to set aside the order to euthanize the dog, saying she didn’t have leeway under state law.

The dog became a celebrity after being pardoned by the Republican governor on March 30. Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said the governor lacked authority to do so.

Dakota is currently under the care of the Waterville Area Humane Society. Further appeals are expected.