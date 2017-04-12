× Quinnipiac University rebrands with a tartan plaid design

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac University is tweaking its brand by introducing a new tartan design.

The school said the blue plaid, called “Quinnipiac Plaid,” will be listed on the Scottish Register of Tartans, an online database of tartan designs.

Officials said the plaid will help differentiate the school from its peers, provide it with worldwide recognition and showcase the school’s unique brand.

Keith Rhodes, the school’s vice president of brand strategy, said the plaid also fits with the idea of a community woven together from different backgrounds, passions and pursuits.

The school distributed flags, water bottles, notebooks and other items with the new plaid on them Tuesday to students and faculty on campus.