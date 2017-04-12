Seymour man copes with aftermath of deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR -- Michael Starkey was right in the middle of a car crash that killed 20 year old Shyheim Samuel.

"I saw it right here in my own yard," said Starkey.

Just after 9:30 Tuesday night, police said a car came speeding down Rimmon Street in Seymour. Inside the car were three males and three females ranging from the ages of 14 to 22.

Officers said the car lost control and slammed into a telephone pole, splitting it into three pieces. The other occupants in the car are currently battling injuries.

"At this time, most of the injuries are serious but not life threatening at this time," said Deputy Chief Paul Satkowski. "I think they have all been stabilized."

One of the witnesses to the deadly incident was Starkey's 14-year-old son.

"I didn't drag him out but you know, he watched from the window so it was kind of upsetting to have him watch it," explained Starkey as he continually rakes shards of broken glass from his front lawn.

"It was a tough night, not a lot of sleep, a lot of activity. I'm just more worried about him than anybody else," added Starkey.

Starkey said he just bought his son a new car as he is only months away from getting behind the wheel. Now, he must figure out a way to pick up the pieces.

"We were driving to baseball and he said, 'I don't know, I'm not sure I want to drive now' he said but, we'll get through it," said Starkey.

Police said the driver and the passengers are from Derby and Bridgeport.

Police said criminal charges are expected following the fatal crash.