× SHARE61: Yard Goats Pride!

HARTFORD — The day has come. On Thursday, the Hartford Yard Goats will play their first home game at the new Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.

The Hartford Yard Goats are finally going to take the field on Thursday, April 12.

The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies is scheduled to take the field at 7:05 p.m. with a home opener against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. For a full schedule, go here. Thursday’s game is sold out but tickets are available for Friday night’s game.

You can purchase tickets here or over the phone (860-246-4628) or at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Tickets will be $6 in advance and $10 on the day of the game.

As they get ready, we want to see your Yard Goats pride! If you want your photos included in our gallery or if you want us to use them on air – email share61@fox61.com, submit them using the button below (desktop only), or upload them to our FOX61 News app. You can also connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter too using the hashtag #SHARE61.

41.771707 -72.674668