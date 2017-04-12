Tracking scattered thunderstorms Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a summertime day with a record high temperature of 88 degrees at Bradley Airport yesterday, we bring back spring today. High temperatures will top out in the 70 degree range, which is much closer to our average high of 59 for this time of year. We will see a lot more clouds and a few showers as a cold front approaches. There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm with small hail and gusty winds, especially in eastern Connecticut during the mid-day and early afternoon.

Seasonable weather follows for late week with lots of sun and highs in the low-mid 60s Thursday and Friday.

A warm front approaches Saturday night bringing another chance for showers followed by a warm and windy Easter Sunday. Once again temperatures will soar into the 70s (maybe near 80 degrees). While there is a chance for a few showers on Easter, most of the day will be dry and warm.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly cloudy, mild, scattered showers. Chance for a few showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible around mid-day. High: Near 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler, breezy. High: Near 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: Low 60s. Showers likely at night.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm and windy with the chance for a shower or two. High: mid-upper 70s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.