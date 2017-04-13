× After a long wait, the Yard Goats are ready to play ball!

HARTFORD — Hartford‘s hardcore baseball fans are more than ready to see their home team take the field for the long-awaited Yard Goats home opener Thursday night.

The minor-league Yard Goats were supposed to be in the park last spring, but construction problems led the city to fire the stadium developer and pushed back the opening by a full year.

The Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies is scheduled to take the field on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The game is sold out. For a full schedule, go here. Tickets are available for Friday night’s game.

You can purchase tickets here or over the phone (860-246-4628) or at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. Tickets will be $6 in advance and $10 on the day of the game.

There was baseball played at Dunkin’ Donuts Park Tuesday night for a “soft opening” with a game between the University of Hartford and Quinnipiac University at 7:15 p.m.

Mike Abramson, the team’s assistant general manager, said the Yard Goats are in discussions with other schools, including UConn, about the possibility of playing some of their games at the new 6,000-seat stadium.

Welcome to the last day anyone can ever ask if the ballpark is going to open. pic.twitter.com/wLoWh96BVa — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) April 13, 2017