Child falls out of window in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — Trumbull emergency crews responded to a home Wednesday evening after they say a 2-year-old accidentally fell from a window.

Officials say around 6:28 p.m., they responded to a residence in the Woodland Hills Condominiums on Woodland Hills Drive after a 911 call came from the child’s mother.

Officers found the child in the driveway, conscious, and crying with his mother. The officers reported that the child had what seemed to be non-life threatening injuries and he was treated and taken to Bridgeport hospital.

Police determined the child was sitting on a couch in the living room with his mother at home. A nearby window behind the child was open and screen in place. When the mother looked away for a moment, the child apparently stood up and pressed on the screen which then gave way.

The child fell to the pavement 15-20 feet below.

All preliminary information indicated the fall was accidental. Police will not file charges.