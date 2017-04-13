× Report: former Choate Rosemary Hall faculty members sexually abused students for decades

HARTFORD — The prestigious Choate Rosemary Hall released a report that states former faculty and staff members at the school engaged in sexual misconduct with students beginning in the 1960s.

The report named 12 adults who were affiliated with the school who engaged in sexual misconduct with students that consisted of intimate kissing, sexual intercourse and forced or coerced intercourse.

The school said the report focuses on instances of sexual misconduct by Choate faculty and staff members that is consistent with the school’s policies dating back to the 1970s, which explicitly forbid “sexual relationships or deep emotional attachments” with students.

The school added, “We have interpreted the term “sexual misconduct” broadly and use that term in our report to include a range of inappropriate behaviors. We recognize that other terms, like “sexual abuse,” “sexual harassment,” or “rape,” might also be appropriate in describing certain incidents discussed in our report.”

The school said they did not investigate reports of student-on-student sexual misconduct, which were outside the scope of our mandate.

The full report can be found here.