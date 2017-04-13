Easter bunny brings joy to kids at CCMC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Easter bunny made an early appearance to share hugs Thursday morning at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

"I like bunnies a lot," said Annalise Strauss, patient at CCMC.

The Easter bunny handed out stuffed animal bunnies to patients at CCMC, along with laughs, lots of laughs.

With smiling little faces at CCMC, it was even fun for mom and dad to take pictures with the bunny. The Easter bunny even lightened up the mood right before the holiday.

"She's very excited. I think it's awesome," said Jennifer Strauss, mother of a patient.

"I'm excited that it will make her happy," said Strausss. "like it's not a fun situation to have to be here."

Ian Garcia, who is patient at CCMC and is with his family all the way from Texas, said seeing an Easter bunny gives him some comfort away from home.

"Since it's a hospital everything's different," said Garcia. "It represents you know, how much it brings to the holiday, how much joy this world can bring."