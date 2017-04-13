Farmington Bank announces new program for consumers with financial woes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Farmington Bank wants to give those with bad credit a fresh start.

It's a new program aimed at helping those with financial problems. "Fresh Start Checking" won't have a minimum balance requirement and it's just $10 a month.

A recent survey found seven percent of households in America do not have a bank account.

Connecticut congressman John Larson said this type of financial planning will help people from all walks of life.

"Everybody needs that kind of planning, whether you're very wealthy, or you're of the working class and struggling to make ends meet, it's just going to be very helpful," said Larson.