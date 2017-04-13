People sound off after Gov. Malloy announces he won’t seek reelection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Now that Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has said he will not seek a third term, residents are weighing in on his decision.

"He's just tired of the roller coaster," said Paul Ford of New Haven, who believes Malloy is just tired of getting "hit upside the head" by constant budget issues.

Malloy has consistently blamed previous administrations for issues he has encountered since being elected in November of 2010.

"Only thing I have to say about the governor, Molloy, is he done already been in there long enough," said Shelley Thomas, of Hamden. "It's time for somebody else to get in so we can see some different changes."

More jobs and less taxes are among Malloy's shortcomings, according to her and others.

"I feel like I know a lot of people that are leaving," said Suzanne Murphy of Oxford. "They are just done with our state. So, I'm happy about that. I'm happy if he doesn't seek reelection."

A man from Woodbury cites mismanagement.

"I'm happy about it," said Bob Taggett. "I don't think that the state has done a very good job. I think we're losing a lot of money."

Through much of his tenure, Malloy has polled very poorly. In fact, in one national poll released this week, Malloy was rated as the second most unpopular American governor.

"I don't think he should be trying to get reelection," said Tom Walling, of Tolland. When asked why, he said "We need somebody that can stand up for us."

Some, of course, cite GE's move to Boston last year as one of the glaring negatives for Malloy.