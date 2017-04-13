Pets of the Week – Cassidy and Tucker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Cassidy and Tucker are four and half month old kittens. Cassidy is a female and Tucker is a male. They were born to a mother that was rescued just a few days before they were born.

Cassidy is a gray and white tiger and Tucker is an orange tiger.

Cassidy is talkative, active and playful and loves to cuddle. She is going through a mouthy stage, and needs a home that will redirect her toward toys. She is good with other cats and could tolerate, but does not like, dogs.

Tucker is bigger, but quiet and shy. He loves other cats, and loves people, but with people he is tentative initially, until he feels he can trust them.

They are not a bonded pair, so they don’t need to go together, but they would both benefit from going to a home with other animals. At this age, kittens do well as pairs, because they play with each other and not your drapes!

They both participated in our last yoga with cats class.

They are living in foster right now, but will be at the adoption center Saturday. It’s kitten season, so there will be many more soon, who also very much need foster homes.

To learn more about Cassidy and Tucker, or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.