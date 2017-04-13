× Police questioning teens after fire on Tilcon property in Newington

NEWINGTON — A large fire broke out inside a building on the Tilcon Connecticut property in Newington early Thursday afternoon.

Tilcon employees were working nearby when the fire started, but the building was vacant. Witnesses told police they saw several teens in the area around that time. Authorities have questioned those juveniles as a part of their investigation.

Newington Police Sergeant, Christopher Perry, said a few buildings on the south side of the property are no longer being used by the company, which attracts teens to hang out in the area.

Tilcon provides highway construction and paving services for state roads, bridges and highways, according to their company website.