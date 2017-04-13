Police: Shooting in North Stonington treated as a homicide

NORTH STONINGTON — Connecticut State Police said a shooting in North Stonington is being treated as a homicide.

The shooting was reported on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said they were talking to a “person of interest” and there was no threat to the community.

No names were released.

A police cruiser had blocked off a driveway of a Lantern Hill Road home and a Major Crime Squad truck responded to the scene at around 4:15 p.m., when police said they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

At around 9:50 p.m., state police confirmed that the person was dead.