× South Windsor man charged with manslaughter after 94-year-old man dies in his care

SOUTH WINDSOR — South Windsor Police arrested a South Windsor man after they say a 94-year-old man he was the sole provider of died in his care.

The charges stem from a death investigation back in November 2016 where South Windsor Police went to a home at Scantic Meadow Road. Relatives had asked officers to check the welfare of their grandfather, Robert Libby, 94, who lived with a James Libby, Robert’s sole-caregiver. Police say a series of text messages were sent by James that indicated he was suicidal and that Robert had died in the home.

When officers responded, they found Robert had died and the home was in complete disarray. Garbage littered the floor, there was hundreds of empty beer cans, human feces, and the home was invested with fleas.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to search the home and were helped by the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad. They noted that Robert appeared to be extremely emaciated at the time of his dead, and received minimum care. He had been dead for several days by the time the police were notified.

A subsequent investigation found that James Libby was Roberts’ sole caregiver and was dependent on him. James admitted not giving Robert any food or water, or changed him for 3 days prior to discovering he’d died. Investigators later obtained an arrest warrant for James.

James was arrested and charged with first degree manslaughter, abuse, and cruelty to persons. He was held on $750,000 surety bond and was seen in Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday, April 11th.