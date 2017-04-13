× State to offer more options for community college students

HARTFORD — On Thursday, Lt. Nancy Governor Wyman, Connecticut State Colleges and Universities President Mark Ojakian and other officials will officially launch Transfer Tickets, a program that streamlines the credit transfer process between state community colleges and four state universities.

Transfer Tickets will be available in the fall 2017 semester to community college students wanting to transfer to the four Connecticut State Universities (Central, Eastern, Southern, and Western) or to Charter Oak State College. Transfer Ticket students receive careful, intensive advising, and register and apply for housing at the same time as rising juniors at the state universities, according to CSCU.

“Many students start at our community colleges with the intent to move on to a four-year university. The majority of them stay within our state’s public universities either at CSCU or at UConn,” said Ojakian in a statement. “These degrees and programs make it easier get a Bachelor’s by making sure that students’ credits will transfer into degree programs.”