Yard Goats drop a 7-2 decision to Fisher Cats in home opener

HARTFORD -- The New Hampshire Fisher Cats played spoiler to the Hartford Yard Goats after capturing a 7-2 victory Thursday night.

Yard Goats' starting pitcher Yency Almonte recorded the first strikeout in the new ball park, after fanning Fisher Cats' Richard Urena in the top of the first.

The Fisher Cats would score the first run after a sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning. The Yard Goats would tie the game at 1 after Max White scored on a ground out at the bottom of the second.

But the Fisher Cats would pull away for good in the top of the seventh inning, scoring two runs that gave them a 4-2 lead. The Fisher Cats would add three more runs in the eighth inning en route to a victory.

The Yard Goats and Fisher Cats will play game two of their three game series, Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Dunkin' Donuts Park.