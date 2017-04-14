× Center Perk is a cozy breakfast and lunch spot in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Downtown Manchester has plenty of options to eat but right in the middle of it all is Center Perk, a cozy breakfast and lunch spot.

Owned by sisters Chrissy Bedrossian and Kim Barnett, with the help of several family members Center Perk offers up the usual comfort breakfast fare, like omelets and pancakes to muffins and corned beef hash, all homemade.

For lunch, grab an appetizer, soup and salad or a burger or even try one of their speciality sandwiches that shows off creativity while hitting the spot. If you don’t believe me, order the Toad in a Hole (over easy eggs grilled in the middle of your choice of bread with tomato slices).

The down-home atmosphere is summed up by the restaurant’s motto, “cooked with care, from our family to yours.”

