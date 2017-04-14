× Central Village man hides from police in crawl space to avoid arrest

PLAINFIELD — Police say they arrested a man who went through various lengths to avoid his arrest warrant.

Plainfield police say on April 13th, around 8:30 p.m., they went to Brent Ramos, 41, resident at 13 Putnam Road in Central Village to serve court issued warrants.

Instead of finding Ramos, they said he fled on foot from his apartment into a vacant apartment upstairs. Police then found him hiding in a crawl space under a laundry pile.

Police arrested him and charged him with 5 separate arrest warrants charing Ramos with Failure to Appear.

He was held on a combined bond of $50,000 and will be arraigned at Danielson Superior Court on April 17th.