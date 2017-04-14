Cloudy Saturday with a chance of showers; warm, sunny Easter Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds will roll in Saturday afternoon as a warm front approaches. There is a chance for a shower towards sunset. But showers are more likely Saturday night followed by a big warm-up Easter!

Temperatures will soar into the 70s and 80s on Sunday! Rain should end before the sun rises. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy, breezy and warm. An isolated shower is possible towards sunset but most towns will stay dry for family fun and Easter egg hunts.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear, a bit chilly. Lows: 30s.

Saturday: Sun to clouds, chance late-day showers. High: Low 60s. Showers likely at night.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy with the chance for an isolated shower. High: mid 70s – near 80.

Monday: Partly cloudy, not as mild. High: Near 70.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 60s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.