Glen Campbell to say ‘Adios’ with final studio album

Glen Campbell announced plans to release his final studio album, six years after the country singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, according to FOX News.

“Adios” will cap of the singer’s more than five-decade long career and will include songs Campbell has always wanted to share but never got around to recording.

The 80-year-old recorded “Adios” in Nashville following his 2012 “Goodbye Tour” which he embarked on after he was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

The 12-track album will include songs from Campbell’s longtime collaborator Jimmy Webb and a new version of his famous song “Postcard From Paris” with Campbell’s children Cal, Shannon and Ashley singing the line, “I wish you were here.”

Campbell’s health has deteriorated greatly since his 2011 diagnosis. His wife revealed in March that the singer can no longer play guitar and struggles to sing.

