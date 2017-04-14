× Hartford school closes after asbestos discovery

HARTFORD — A school in Hartford will be closed for a few days following the Easter holiday after contractor crews found asbestos in lockers.

Hartford Public Schools announced Friday that Wish Museum School will be closed on Monday, April 17 and 18 due to the asbestos discovery.

According to school officials, over the school’s spring break, contractors were in the school to remove old lockers when some insulation was exposed. In response to the discovery, contractors from Eagle Environment and officials from the state Department of Public health developed a removal plan.

The removal process is currently taking place and the goal was to complete the process by the end of spring break so students can return on Monday, April 17.

On Friday, the school was told that the removal process will take longer than expected. School officials said there is a possibility that the removal process may take longer and if so, families and staff will be contacted.

Since the exposure took place during spring break, school officials said no students or staff were affected.