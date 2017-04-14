× Aaron Hernandez, already serving life sentence for 2013 murder, is acquitted in 2012 double slaying

The former New England Patriots tight end was accused of fatally shooting two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on him at a Boston nightclub.

Hernandez’s lawyers told the jury that Hernandez’s former friend, Alexander Bradley, shot the men during a dispute over a drug deal.

The 27-year-old Hernandez already is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.