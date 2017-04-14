Math teacher creates mountain bike trails in Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By Taylor Scully

MADISON -- Daniel Hand High School math teacher Jason Engelhardt created trails in North Madison called Rockland Reserve.

"I want to make a better world for my kids and the other kids in Madison," he said.

Now, Madison, which is known for its waves, can also be known for its adventurous mountain bike trails.

From steep jumps to hills, there are all different levels.

He's proud to see a lot of his students use the trails.

