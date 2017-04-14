Pedestrian struck in multi-vehicle crash; both sides of I-91 in Enfield closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD -- I-91 is completely shutdown in both directions near exit 45 and 46 in Enfield and East Windsor following two separate crashes in which police are currently on the scene investigating.

The crashes happened in Enfield and East Windsor around 10 p.m.

The first crashed happened on the Southbound lane of I-91 which was reported a multi-car accident. Moments after, another accident took place on the other side of the highway where it was reported that a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

It is undetermined at this moment how both accidents occurred and if they are both related.

No other information has been released at this time.

