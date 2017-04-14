× New London man possessed numerous images of child pornography, police say

NEW LONDON — A New London man is facing criminal charges after police said he was in possession of numerous images of child pornography.

On Friday, New London Police Department’s Investigative Services Division Detective and the State of Connecticut Internet Crimes Against Children Task-Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, arrested David Gunn, 41.

Police said the arrest stemmed from an incident in December 2017, after New London police responded to a local pharmacy for a report of a man printing photographs believed to be child pornography on the pharmacy photo machine.

Police said they arrested Gunn that day for unrelated charges and devices belonging to him were seized.

After an investigation, police said they found numerous images of child porn on the devices that were seized. Gunn is charged with possession of child pornography in the second degree and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information concerning illegal activity is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269, ext. 0 or via their anonymous Tip411 system.