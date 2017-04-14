× Norwalk police investigate Chapel St. shooting that sent 3 to hospital

NORWALK — Chapel Street in Norwalk was closed to all traffic Friday morning as police investigated a shooting, but has since reopened.

Police said three shooting victims are at Norwalk Hospital and there is no word yet on their conditions.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the Chapel Street shooting call 203-854-3111, and anonymous tips can be made by going to NorwalkPD.com or by texting the Norwalk Police Department at 274637.

