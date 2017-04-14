× Police: Wrong-way driver hit by car running away from fiery rollover crash on I-91 in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR — Both sides of I-91 in East Windsor were closed after a person was hit by a car Thursday night.

Police said that just before 10 p.m. Ronald Vanderjagt, 23, of Farmington driving his 2004 Pontiac Bonneville into a Jersey barrier and a 2008 Saturn Outlook driven by Lisa Kerr Pellon, 45, of Willimantic.

He then headed north on the south side of the highway, hit a barrier again, rolling over his car, which then caught fire, according to police.

Police said Vanderjagt then got out of his car, crossed the barrier and ran way across the other side of the highway, where he was hit by a car driven by 2017 Nissan driven by Stephanie Shields, 31, of Florida.

He was taken to Baystate Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts and is being treated for serious injuries.

The highway has since been reopened.

Police are still investigating and are asking witnesses to call 860-534-1000.