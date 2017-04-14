Quinnipiac president set to retire after 2017-2018 school year

HAMDEN — After serving 31 years as president of Quinnipiac University, John Lahey announced Friday that he will retire after the 2017-2018 school year.

Lahey issued the following statement:

It is with mixed emotions that I report to you that the 2017-18 academic year will be my last as President of Quinnipiac University. God willing, on June 30, 2018, I will retire having completed 31 years and 3 months as your President.

Words alone cannot express the thanks and appreciation I feel for the privilege and honor I have been given to serve as President of Quinnipiac University for more than three decades. Together during this time we have transformed a small local college with 1,902 students and three schools into a major national university with 10,000 students and nine schools and colleges, including a College of Arts and Sciences, School of Medicine, School of Law and School of Engineering. I hope you share with me this same sense of pride and delight in all that Quinnipiac has become thanks to our collective efforts.

The next academic year will provide many opportunities for Judy and me to express our heartfelt appreciation for your enormous contributions to Quinnipiac’s success and our enduring gratitude for your support, friendship and collegiality over the past three decades. Our sincere best wishes to all of you for an enjoyable and restful summer.